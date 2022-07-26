Saginaw couple launches rebuilt sailboat with plans to tour the world

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw couple just launched a sailboat that they made from scratch.
Nick and Monika Massey say they have been rebuilding the boat for the last four years with a dream to sail around the world. The couple calls the Glacier Gem simple, reliable and robust.
They say getting the boat seaworthy was a long process. Thanks to McNally Nimergood, who donated their crane, the Glacier Gem was able to launch on Monday.
"The hull was built in a shipyard, but we rebuilt everything -- all the interior, all of the rigging and everything -- ourselves with help from family and friends," Nick Massey said.
The couple plans to set sail by October around the Great Lakes to Chicago, travel through the locks into the Mississippi River, south into the Gulf of Mexico and on through Central America.
"Hopefully by December we are planning to be in Panama," Monika Massey said.
The couple plans to use celestial navigation to sail around the globe. They are posting updates and information about their journey online.