Saginaw, Gladwin counties settle wager on state championship football game

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gladwin beat Frankenmuth 10-7 in the Division 5 High School State Championship football game last month.
Tuesday was the day a friendly wager had to paid off by the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners.
The Gladwin and Saginaw County boards put a gift basket bet on the game and it was time for Saginaw County to pay up.
The wager was settled at the Gladwin County Board of Commissioners meeting. Even though the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners had to come up with the gift baskets, they also got a little surprise themselves.
It was part the Gladwin County Board of Commissioners meeting, part pep session, as the Gladwin High pep band was in attendance, along with the seniors for the Division 5 State Champs Gladwin Flying G's football team.
"The feeling after was just amazing," said Gladwin senior Kaden McDonald.
Before the game, the county board of commissioners from the respective counties wagered a gift basket on the contest.
"We had a little wager that I thought we were going to win but you guys screwed it up for me, thanks a lot," said Saginaw County Commissioner Dennis Krafft to plenty of laughter.
He came to the Gladwin meeting to pay up, delivering a basket of Saginaw County goodies for the commissioners. The highlight was a Christmas ornament from Bronner's Christmas Wonderland saluting Gladwin's big win.
"Merchants and members of the chamber were gracious and provided whatever we could," Krafft said.
Even though they won, Gladwin County Board Chairwoman Karen Moore surprised Krafft with supplying a gift basket for the Saginaw County commissioners, featuring Gladwin County made honey and maple syrup.
"What they did here was overwhelming," Krafft said.
"The graciousness of what I know Gladwin County to be is what was demonstrated in the Gladwin Flying G's that day, we couldn't be prouder of them," Moore said.
An instant classic football game and a friendly wager united two counties. Pleasantries were exchanged. But when it comes to high school football, there's always next year.
"The entire town of Frankenmuth and all of Saginaw County can't wait for a rematch," Krafft told the players at the meeting.
Krafft, who is from Frankenmuth and is a football referee, said that rematch will come next year in week nine of the regular season.