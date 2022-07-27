Saginaw ISD special education proposal would impact all students

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Less than a week away from the primary election, Saginaw county residents are getting ready to decide whether the Saginaw Intermediate School District should receive $8.6 million in a special education millage that would levy funds for ten years.
“I think one of the biggest misconceptions out there that I've heard among parents is that it's a special education millage. So, some of the parents who don't necessarily have kids in our special education services think it's not going to benefit them,” said Hemlock parent Sarah Baird.
Baird says it's important to understand the millage is beneficial to all students in the district.
“Saginaw ISD is calling the special education millage enhancement on behalf of all 12 of our local school districts, it's a 1.5 increase to our current 1.9 mill request,” said David Krantz, Director of Special Education Saginaw ISD.
Krantz says, if passed, it will alleviate an $8 million shortfall in special education countywide, as shortages have been paid from the operating budgets of the county's schools. And the funds would go back into the general fund of every school district in Saginaw County for them to decide how to use.
“We polled every superintendent in Saginaw County and the things they would like to use this money for are mental health supports, behavior supports, reading specialists, smaller class sizes, improvements to safety in their school districts, improvements to transportation,” he said.
One youth ambassador believes putting funds toward mental health support for students would be of good use.
“Especially because mental health is so important right now, if the funding went toward mental health. Students would get services that they don't have and that they do need,” said Emily Smith, Chesaning High youth ambassador.
District leaders say the fund shortage has reduced the amount of revenue for other programs and services for all of the county's 26,140 students and that the millage would offer school's budget relief.
Some say the trickledown effect is important to the entire community.
“The stronger our schools are the stronger our community is,” said Baird.
Leaders say if the proposal is not approved, the school district will be required to continue invoicing their local school districts and public academies over $8million annually for unfunded special education costs.