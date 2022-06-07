Saginaw man dies after rollover crash in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died after police say he crashed his picking truck in a curve on M-33 in Ogemaw County on Monday evening.
Michigan State Police say the 63-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck south on M-33 near Heath Road around 6:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Investigators say the man's pickup truck went in the ditch and rolled over, causing him to be thrown out. The driver, who was alone in the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michigan State Police continue investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed it should call the West Branch Post at 989-345-0956 to share information.