Saginaw man dies, Millington woman injured in crash on I-675

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A single-car crash on I-675 in Saginaw County claimed the life of a Saginaw man and left a Millington woman injured Friday evening.
Michigan State Police say the 60-year-old male driver from Saginaw was traveling north on I-675 near the south interchange with I-75 when he lost control around 7:30 p.m. His 2022 Dodge Charger spun out and hit a guardrail.
The Saginaw man was pronounced dead of his injuries. A 53-year-old woman from Millington, who was riding with him, sustained minor injuries.
Police believe the Saginaw man may have been speeding and intoxicated when he crashed. The southern portion of I-675 was closed for hours while investigators documented and cleared the scene Friday evening.