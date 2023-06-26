Saginaw man dies Sunday night following a police chase

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died following a police chase Sunday night in Saginaw after his car hit a tree.
Just before 9:30 p.m., a deputy from the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop of Tony Jacquelle Boggs, 33, from Saginaw, near the Albany and Wilkins Street intersection in Spaulding Township. There is no word on what Boggs was being pulled over for.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a brief chase followed before Boggs lost control and struck a tree near the intersection of Washington and Banner Road along the border of Spaulding Township and Saginaw City. The injuries sustained in the crash caused his death. The chase lasted for about 25 seconds.
The crash is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.
No further information has been released yet.