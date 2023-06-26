 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Saginaw man dies Sunday night following a police chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died following a police chase Sunday night in Saginaw after his car hit a tree.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a deputy from the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop of Tony Jacquelle Boggs, 33, from Saginaw, near the Albany and Wilkins Street intersection in Spaulding Township. There is no word on what Boggs was being pulled over for.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a brief chase followed before Boggs lost control and struck a tree near the intersection of Washington and Banner Road along the border of Spaulding Township and Saginaw City. The injuries sustained in the crash caused his death. The chase lasted for about 25 seconds.

The crash is under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

No further information has been released yet.

