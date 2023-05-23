 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid and upper 30s with patchy
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill
sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Saginaw man found safe far from home for second time this year

Saginaw man reported missing for second time this year

Turner Fife and a stock photo of the burgundy Cadillac CTS that he may be driving.

Police say Turner Fife was last seen leaving his residence on the east side of Saginaw around 3 p.m. Monday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say a 78-year-old man reported missing for the second time this year was found safe again far from home.

Police say Turner Fife was last seen leaving his residence on the east side of Saginaw around 3 p.m. Monday. He was driving his burgundy Cadillac CTS with Michigan license plate EHC7887.

Investigators say Fife suffers from dementia.

The Saginaw Police Department says Fife was found safe in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

He also was reported missing last January. Authorities eventually found him in Charlevoix, where his vehicle ran out of gas.

