Saginaw man found safe far from home for second time this year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say a 78-year-old man reported missing for the second time this year was found safe again far from home.
Police say Turner Fife was last seen leaving his residence on the east side of Saginaw around 3 p.m. Monday. He was driving his burgundy Cadillac CTS with Michigan license plate EHC7887.
Investigators say Fife suffers from dementia.
The Saginaw Police Department says Fife was found safe in Jackson early Wednesday morning.
He also was reported missing last January. Authorities eventually found him in Charlevoix, where his vehicle ran out of gas.