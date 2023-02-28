Saginaw man gets back most of $232,000 seized after flight to Detroit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It was an unusual discovery nearly two years ago.
Nearly a quarter of a million dollars was found in a Saginaw's man luggage at MBS International Airport. He flew to Detroit, where authorities seized the cash at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
But the man got most of his money back.
Law enforcement officials in Saginaw County and in Detroit suspected the money was being used for drug trafficking. But the Saginaw man was not charged with a crime and a recent change in forfeiture laws means he gets to keep most of the cash.
Authorities at MBS International Airport discovered the cash in May 2021, but allowed the man to continue on his flight to Detroit. He was planning to catch a connecting flight to Houston, Texas.
But the Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI met the Saginaw resident when his plane landed that day at Detroit Metro Airport. A civil forfeiture complaint states $232,000 was found in plastic shrink-wrapped and sealed packages inside the man's checked luggage.
The man told investigators he made the money in real estate and as a promoter of rap groups. But the complaint stated narcotic sniffing dogs indicated the packaging came up positive for illegal drugs.
The money was seized in Detroit and placed with the Wayne County Asset Forfeiture Unit.
The forfeiture case was settled recently, allowing the Saginaw man to keep $185,000 while the remaining $47,000 will go to the Detroit Metro Airport Police Department.
The man's attorney, Joshua Nucian, confirmed the settlement, describing it as appropriate and adding "the man having that much cash while flying is the same as a gambler jetting off to Las Vegas. It's not illegal."
The man from Saginaw also benefited from a change in Michigan's forfeiture law in 2019. The fairly new law requires a criminal conviction before property seized under the Public Health Code can be forfeited to law enforcement.
The man faces no criminal charges in connection with the $232,000.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office released a brief statement on the case, saying the claimant reached an amicable agreement resolving all legal and equitable disputes in this matter.