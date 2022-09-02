Saginaw man injured after SUV rolls over on I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man suffered serious injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over on I-94 in Kalamazoo County on Friday afternoon.
Police say the 66-year-old was driving a Mercury Mountaineer east on I-94 near Galesburg when he swerved to avoid hitting a semi truck that drove into his lane.
The Saginaw man lost control, causing the SUV to roll over and hit the median wall.
An ambulance rushed the 66-year-old to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo for treatment of serious injuries. The man's 56-year-old wife, who was riding as a passenger, was not injured.
Michigan State Police did not release any information about the semi-truck blamed for causing the crash. Traffic was slowed on eastbound I-94 for about three hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.