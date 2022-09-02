 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saginaw man injured after SUV rolls over on I-94

  • Updated
  • 0
Saginaw man injured after SUV rolls over on I-94

A 66-year-old Saginaw man suffered serious injuries when this Mercury Mountaineer rolled over and hit the median wall on I-94 in Kalamazoo County.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man suffered serious injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over on I-94 in Kalamazoo County on Friday afternoon.

Police say the 66-year-old was driving a Mercury Mountaineer east on I-94 near Galesburg when he swerved to avoid hitting a semi truck that drove into his lane.

The Saginaw man lost control, causing the SUV to roll over and hit the median wall.

An ambulance rushed the 66-year-old to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo for treatment of serious injuries. The man's 56-year-old wife, who was riding as a passenger, was not injured.

Michigan State Police did not release any information about the semi-truck blamed for causing the crash. Traffic was slowed on eastbound I-94 for about three hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you