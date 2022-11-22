Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
Medel's pickup truck hit the northbound semi-truck, which was towing a double trailer, in the intersection. The impact sent both trucks careening into the ditch.
Investigators say Medel was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old man from Essexville driving the semi-truck received treatment for minor injuries.
The sheriff's office says both men were wearing seat belts when the crash happened and neither appeared to be intoxicated. Authorities will continue investigating the crash.