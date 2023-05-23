Saginaw man reported missing for second time this year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man for the second time this year.
Police say Turner Fife was last seen leaving his residence on the east side of Saginaw around 3 p.m. Monday. He was driving his burgundy Cadillac CTS with Michigan license plate EHC7887.
Investigators say Fife suffers from dementia.
He also was reported missing last January. Authorities eventually found him in Charlevoix, where his vehicle ran out of gas.
Anyone who sees Fife should call 911 immediately.