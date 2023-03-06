Saginaw man ticketed after crashing into Michigan State Police car

LIVONIA, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man received a ticket Saturday morning after he crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol car on a slippery Detroit-area freeway.
Police say the 51-year-old was driving south on I-275 near 5 Mile Road in Livonia around 6:45 a.m.
A Michigan State Police trooper from the Metro South post was investigating an earlier crash with a second patrol car parked behind to warn motorists in advance of the scene.
Investigators say the Saginaw man was driving too fast for conditions after a heavy snowfall the night before and slammed into the back of the second patrol car, then careened into the vehicle from the earlier crash.
The Saginaw man and his passenger went to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries related to airbag deployment. A Michigan State Police trooper was treated and released at an area hospital for neck pain.
Police say the 51-year-old Saginaw man received a ticket for careless driving.
"Please remember to move over and slow down when passing emergency vehicles on the shoulder," said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw. "This is even more important during bad weather."