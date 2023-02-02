 Skip to main content
Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth

  • Updated
  • 0

May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Saginaw's mayor says talk is cheap, but the city's solid financial situation will allow for more positive action.

Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address on Thursday, providing updates on the city's accomplishments of 2022 and plans for 2023.

Moore talked about the steps the city has taken in the last year and how it has been able to grow to where it is now.

"We make promises and promises don't speak," she said. "We got a room full of people who can change this whole dynamic of the world. All we need to do is put love in the picture. That's all."

Moore said Saginaw has a solid financial situation and the city manager has been able to manage expenses as well as increase the general fund balance.

Moore also spoke about public services throughout the city, including the restoration of multiple roads and new electric vehicle charging stations around Old Town and downtown Saginaw.

