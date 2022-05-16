Saginaw men survive weekend motorcycle crash that left a woman dead

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two motorcyclists from Saginaw escaped serious injuries in a crash that left one of their passengers dead over the weekend.
The men age 36 and 52 were riding motorcycles south on M-66 when the stopped to make a left turn into a private driveway near Hall Road just north of Ionia around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 53-year-old Ionia County woman was riding as a passenger on the 52-year-old man's motorcycle.
Police say a 34-year-old man from Ionia was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck south of M-66 and crashed into the back of both motorcycles.
The female passenger was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Both motorcyclists from Saginaw suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All three motorcyclists were wearing helmets, but police didn't indicate whether the pickup truck driver was wearing a seat belt.
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office believes the pickup truck driver was intoxicated when the crash happened. Investigators will continue looking into the crash and forward reports to prosecutors later.