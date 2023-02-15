Saginaw Nouvel continues own healing journey after MSU

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - About one week prior to the deadly shooting at Michigan State, Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw County was in a similar state of panic.
Students and staff found themselves in response mode after police received calls last Tuesday that two students had been shot and an active shooter was inside.
Though it ended up being a hoax -- the scenario was all too real.
And the tragedy at MSU caused the pain, fear and anxiety to quickly flood back to students, some who were just beginning to heal.
"Blessed and grateful that the only thing we experienced was a hoax," Nouvel Superintendent Cormac Lynn said, adding that understanding everyone processes tragic events differently has been key, not only the past week but the past few days following the tragedy in East Lansing.
"We had that experience last week and that experience at Michigan State was definitely going to be a sensitive topic for our students and staff, so we were mindful of that coming back," Lynn said.
He said the school was prepared to offer students support for both events.
"Law enforcement has been on site to debrief with our students and debrief with our staff and meet with diocese staff as well," he said.
"The hoax was very real for the students. They didn't know it was a hoax," Father Adam Maher said.
Maher said though navigating the back-to-back frightening events may be unprecedented for the school, it has students leaning even more on their faith.
"There's a sense of fear, but I feel like in the midst of fear, their faith is rising. So, there is hope and I'm seeing it in the students," Maher said.
School leaders say they are also available to the community, any Nouvel alumni attending MSU or anyone else in need of help during these trying times.