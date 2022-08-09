Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits.

The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled unconstitutional after a Saginaw woman filed a lawsuit in 2017.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington ordered the city to pay $1 to each member of the class action for each time their tires were chalked.

A little over 5,000 people were part of the lawsuit. It was not clear on Monday how many times those people complained about their tires being chalked, so a final payment amount for the city wasn't released.

Ludington's ruling states this is the final judgement and the case is now closed.