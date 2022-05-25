Saginaw pastor reacts two years after George Floyd’s death

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In remembrance of George Floyd and to protest racial injustice, rallies and vigils were held across the country Wednesday.
In Mid-Michigan, a pastor and community leader about racial disparity and violence and whether we've made strides in the right direction.
George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked both outrage and action all around the country and locally.
But two years later, there is much more work to do.
“I'm tired. I have young sons and at times can be fearful,” said Pastor Christopher Pryor.
Pryor, a pastor at Victorious Believers Ministries in Saginaw, is a community leader and human rights advocate, taking part in sparking movements, discussions and initiatives that encourage progress when it comes to racial bias, violence and disparity.
But he said Wednesday he was saddened that the community and country haven't come as far as he would like.
“I would say two years later, we are still fighting injustice and a lack of respect for life. So, I'm very concerned. I'd say overall in America, we've taken some steps backwards,” Pryor said.
He applauds the action of some organizations that have banded together to address urgent issues. However, Pryor said it hasn't been enough overall.
He believes the real work starts with people in their own neighborhoods.
“We need to get outside of our homes and talk to each other. We have so many stereotypes that we don't really know each other," Pryor said. "There are things that have been deeply embedded in our lives that sometimes you don't even know that are there."
While the conscious or unconscious bias that many people likely have may not be their fault, he said it is everyone's responsibility to acknowledge and address it. Pryor said that can be as simple as starting with a conversation.
“For me, it is getting outside of comfort zones, meeting people, having tough discussions, accepting someone's truth and trying to move forward in these difficult times,” he said.
Pryor added that writing letters to leaders in Congress regarding changes that need to take place is key before another tragic event occurs.
“Let's speak to the issues and deal with them,” he said.
Pryor said that in order to move forward, people have to put politics aside and hear each other's voices. He said the bottom line is: There is more to be done on all levels.