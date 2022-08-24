Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Planning Commission delayed a decision that would rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood on the city's north side for industrial use after residents spoke out about the plan.
Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been left out of conversations about the proposal.
The city wants to rezone an area often called the Green Zone because it has a high volume of empty lots. The land would change from residential use to light industrial if the proposal passes.
Supporters say the move would support job creation and generate additional taxes and revenue. Light industrial would allow businesses like tool and die shops, auto repair facilities, motels and restaurants.
But the few people who call that area home say not so fast. They are afraid businesses would change their neighborhood.
The Saginaw Planning Commission voted to postpone a vote on the rezoning matter for 60 days to allow time for more community input.