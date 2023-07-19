Saginaw police blame deadly crash on drunk, speeding driver

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County woman died Tuesday after a crash that Saginaw police blamed on a man speeding while driving drunk.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue near 6th Street.
The Saginaw Police Department says a 51-year-old man from Ogemaw County was driving a Dodge Caliber at "a very high rate of speed" north on Washington Avenue when he lost control.
The Dodge crossed the center line into the center line, where it crashed head-on into a Ford pickup truck.
Police say an ambulance rushed a 37-year-old woman from Ogemaw County, who was a passenger in the Dodge, to an area hospital and she was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigators did not identify her Tuesday.
Authorities did not say whether the 51-year-old driver of the Dodge sustained any injuries. Nobody in the Ford reported any serious injuries.
Investigators believe the 51-year-old was intoxicated and speeding when the crash happened. The Saginaw Police Department will continue investigating the crash.