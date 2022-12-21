Saginaw Police Department swears in eight new officers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department added eight new officers to its ranks on Tuesday.
The eight new officers graduated from the Delta College Police Academy on Friday and now will begin a two-week orientation program with the city department.
Only seven of the eight officers hired were at Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony. They will put the city at 60 officers, which makes the Saginaw Police Department fully staffed for the first time in awhile.
Saginaw native Demarcus Baldwin said he is eager to patrol the streets of the city he calls home.
"I want to make interaction with people in my community that I have seen for a long time, let them know that there is somebody here that understands them," he said. "I know others do as well, but this is a familiar face in the community."
After the two-week orientation program, the new officers will start patrolling the streets on Dec. 30. They will be riding with another officer for the first four months before they will begin solo patrols.