Saginaw Police Department welcomes K-9 Krixus to the force

K-9 Krixus

K-9 Krixus is joining the Saginaw Police Department.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department will have a furry new officer soon.

The Saginaw City Council approved the purchase of a new K-9 this week using donated funds. Krixus, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, already has started training with Officer Megan Nelson.

When they complete training, Krixus will take the position vacated by K-9 Deebo's retirement earlier this year. Saginaw will have five active K-9s when Krixus hits the streets.

He is receiving training on tracking people and detecting narcotics.

“The Saginaw Police Department is very grateful for the support from our community for our K-9 unit," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. "The addition of Krixus is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city. The contributions our K-9 unit brings to our force is immeasurable."

