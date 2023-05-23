 Skip to main content
Saginaw Police Department welcomes K-9 Taz

K-9 Taz is joining the Saginaw Police Department.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the force.

The Saginaw City Council approved the purchase of Taz, a 15-month-old German Shepherd-Malinois mix, during a meeting Monday evening. He will be the fifth K-9 on the Saginaw Police Department.

Taz is coming from Portland, Ore., and will join Officer Dominic Vasquez when he completes training soon. Taz replaces K-9 Cigan, who retired last week.

Taz is trained in tracking suspects, searching for lost people and sniffing out illegal drugs

"The addition of Taz is a huge benefit for the department and the citizens of our city," Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said. "The contributions our K-9 unit brings to our force are immeasurable."

