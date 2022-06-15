 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Saginaw police handing out Slurpee coupons to kids making good choices

Saginaw Police Department

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police will be rewarding children who make good choices with a free Slurpee again this summer.

The Saginaw Police Department is part of the 27th annual Operation Chill, which offers a reward for kids who officers see doing a good deed or exhibiting positive behavior.

Officers will be passing out coupons for free small Slurpees at 7-Eleven to children all summer. Police say the program rewards good kids and builds positive relationships with officers.

“These coupons are great for officers who are on patrol in the community," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. "It’s an icebreaker, a way for us to interact with our youth in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation.” 

