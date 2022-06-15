Saginaw police handing out Slurpee coupons to kids making good choices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police will be rewarding children who make good choices with a free Slurpee again this summer.
The Saginaw Police Department is part of the 27th annual Operation Chill, which offers a reward for kids who officers see doing a good deed or exhibiting positive behavior.
Officers will be passing out coupons for free small Slurpees at 7-Eleven to children all summer. Police say the program rewards good kids and builds positive relationships with officers.
“These coupons are great for officers who are on patrol in the community," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. "It’s an icebreaker, a way for us to interact with our youth in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation.”