Saginaw police looking for man last seen 17 days ago

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 21-year-old man last seen in Saginaw 17 days ago.
The Saginaw Police Department says Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby was last seen on Nov. 5 in the area of West Remington and N. Niagara streets. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jogging pants and sandals.
Cosby suffers from mental health issues and his family is concerned about his safety.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1762 or dial 911.