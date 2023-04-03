Saginaw police targeting distracted drivers in April

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are targeting distracted drivers this month.
The Saginaw Police Department is adding patrols in April, which is designated as National Distracting Driving Awareness Month. Officers will take part in the high visibility "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." enforcement campaign during the month.
Police will be reminding drivers about Michigan's law against texting while driving to reduce the number of crashes caused by distracting driving.
Michigan reported more than 16,500 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2021 and 59 of those resulted in deaths. People under age 21 account for 6.7% of drivers in Michigan but more than 18% of distracted driving crashes.
"Distracted driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our roads, and most of that distraction is attributed to texting while driving," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. "During the month of April, the Saginaw Police Department will be stepping up enforcement by stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting while driving."
In Michigan, tickets for violating the distracted driving law cost $100 for the first offense and $200 apiece for any further offenses.