Saginaw police teaming up with 7-Eleven for Operation Chill

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department announced that they are teaming up with 7-Eleven to participate in Operation Chill again this summer.
The police department will be teaming up with the company to reward local kids with a free Slurpee. Kids will obtain a free Slurpee when law enforcement sees kids doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior.
This year, 7-Eleven will issue nearly 500,000 coupons to more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Saginaw Police Department.
This summer will mark the first time kids can redeem their 'Operation Chill' coupons at a participating Speedway stores. Coupons can also be redeemed at participating Stripes stores.
Receiving a coupon can vary from wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open.
"Building relationships with the people we serve is integral to our role as law enforcement officers and a free Slurpee drink coupon is an easy and effective way for officers to build positive engagement with youth," said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. "We are grateful that 7-Eleven continues to invest in this important program and has witnessed the impact Operation Chill has in helping to create stronger, safer communities."
Operation Chill was founded in Philadelphia with the goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens.
Since the beginning of the program in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 24 million coupons to law enforcement agencies across the U.S.