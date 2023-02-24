Saginaw Police trying to identify woman who was asking for help

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police want to identify a young woman who was seen knocking on doors in a neighborhood looking for help.
Ring doorbell cameras in a west side Saginaw neighborhood showed the young woman in a bath robe, trying to find a Wi-Fi signal for her cell phone. But she has not been identified or found and police are getting concerned.
"Her words alarmed me," said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow.
"I don't know who you are, but I need help," the young woman could be heard saying on the Ring camera video. She could be an older teen or perhaps in her early 20s.
The young woman can be seen in the video trudging through the snow with a robe on at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, knocking on a door and asking for help in a neighborhood near Bond and Porter streets on the city's west side.
"She had been kicked out of her house so I would have to assume she lived somewhere in that area there," Gerow said.
He said police started looking for her when someone in the neighborhood made a 911 call.
"Tried to track her footprints, looked around, knocked on some doors, and there was nothing," Gerow said.
He recently took a sign language class and was concerned when the young woman started communicating in sign language with the woman who was talking to her through the door.
"It looked like she was saying, "hello, hello, hello," and then "SOS," which is the universal sign for help. That's why it's kind of concerning to me that this person hasn't turned up," he said.
She also asked the person at the home what her Wi-Fi password was, because she apparently believed she couldn't use her cell phone without one.
Gerow reminded everyone that any working cell phone regardless of Wi-Fi or cellular data can call 911.
"I'm surprised that we haven't gotten a positive identification for her. There have been a few tips that have come in," Gerow said.
The woman is seen walking away from the home, most likely heading to another house to ask for help.
"Somebody has to know this girl. She is not in any trouble or anything like that. We are just concerned about her," Gerow said.