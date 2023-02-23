Saginaw raising water and sewer rates this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw residents and businesses will pay more for water and sewer services over the next three years beginning this summer.
The Saginaw City Council approved three rate increases this week, which will begin to take effect in July. The average household in the city will see the following increases to their monthly bills over the next three years:
- $5.01 in July 2023.
- $5.26 in July 2024.
- $5.61 in July 2025.
In total, water rates will increase by 8% and sewer rates will increase by 4% over three years.
City officials say the higher rates are necessary to pay for maintaining and expanding capacity in Saginaw's water and sewer systems. Saginaw worked with financial consultants to develop the rate structure based on anticipated funding needs.
"There are several critical upgrades that must be completed in the next two to three years," said Paul Reinsch, Saginaw's director of water and wastewater treatment services. "We owe it to our customers to see all projects through to completion and keep our systems up to date."
They decided to phase in the rates over three years rather than cause a larger one-time increase.
"We have to raise rates when necessary to protect the community water and sewer system investment," said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore. "So, what the customer should expect from this change is safe, reliable drinking water, a long system lifespan, and efficient use of financing."