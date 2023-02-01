Saginaw’s state of the city address to take place early Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Saginaw's State of the City address will take place early Thursday morning.
Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore will deliver her first face-to face State of the City address, including updates on the city's accomplishments of 2022 and plans for 2023.
The topics of discussion are expected to be road improvements, federal pandemic relief funds and getting more people to move to Saginaw.
The annual event is hosted by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Dow Event Center Red Room in Saginaw.
For more information, contact the city manager's office at 989-759-1401.