Saginaw Township police officer shot on duty in 2019 returning to patrol

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township police officer who was injured in a shooting on duty more than three years ago soon will return to road patrol.
Jeff Koenig was shot in the face and shoulder in January 2019 while making a traffic stop of a stolen pickup truck near the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Saginaw Township.
The driver, Joshua Rosebush, told Koenig "nighty night" before firing multiple shots at the officer and driving away. Koenig was badly injured and underwent multiple surgeries before returning to light duty in February 2021.
Now, the Saginaw Township Police Department says Koenig is ready to resume his patrol shift soon.
Rosebush was convicted of shooting Koenig and several other crimes across multiple counties in Mid-Michigan. He was sentenced to spend at least 75 years in prison.