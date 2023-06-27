Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services chooses a new headquarters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has chosen a new headquarters.
The board of directors says it plans to redevelop the Potter Street Station for the company's new expansion.
The decision comes after a feasibility study for the old train station off M-13.
Historians say it was once a symbol of Saginaw's wealth and growing industry.
STARS says the Potter Street site will spark economic development in Saginaw's northeast.
The next step will be looking into funding and community outreach.