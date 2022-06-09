Saginaw Twp. Officer Jeff Koenig returns to road patrol after 3 years

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Township Police Department is welcoming back an officer who's been off the force for more than three years...
after being shot in the face.
Officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the face and shoulder after making a traffic stop in the township in January 2019.
Koenig was badly injured, but would eventually return to light duty last February.
On Thursday, for the first time in more than 1,200 days Officer Koenig is back on road patrol.
The man convicted in the shooting, Joshua Rosebush was sentenced to at least 75 years in prison.