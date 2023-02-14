Saginaw Valley State University details campus safety procedures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mass shooting at Michigan State University has other colleges and universities evaluating their campus safety procedures.
At Michigan State University, a 43-year-old gunman killed three people and injured five others Monday evening. The gunman, who was not affiliated with the university, later killed himself.
The shooting happened as the nation remembers the 17 students and teachers killed five years ago in Parkland, Florida. Since then, there have been at least 68 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.
In wake of Monday night's mass shooting and the five-year anniversary of the Parkland mass shooting, Saginaw Valley State University Police Chief Cliff Block sets public safety as his top priority.
"This is a true community and we love our Cardinal family here and we want to do the best that we can to keep them safe and secure," said Block. "We actually have extra uniform patrols right now throughout the week during this event."
For Block, campus safety is a personal call because he has a daughter as a SVSU student.
"Having two children in college, it hits me pretty hard quite frankly and we want to do the best. I want to do the best that I can to keep this community safe," Block said. "You take it personally when you have children that are in college too. It affects you differently."
Looking ahead, SVSU police continue their safety procedures with extra precaution.
"Well, we actually have an officer right now trained for ALICE and alert training for civilian response. He has been having training sessions throughout the university training civilians on how to respond during an event like this to help them prepare so they know what to do if this tragic event were to happen on our campus," said Block.
SVSU spokesman JJ Boehm said public safety, human connection and peer communication are part of the solution in the wake of these tragic events. A current SVSU student suggested solutions like peer gathering.
"Following the shooting at Oxford High School, we had one student in particular who is from the Oxford community who helped organized the vigil on campus," Boehm said. "I heard from that student this morning and she is interested in hosting something similar here at SVSU, and we are working through the details to host a similar vigil on campus tonight."
To remember the lives lost on the campus of Michigan State University, SVSU students will hold a vigil at 8:18 p.m. at the Edward Bell Tower.