Saginaw's Light Up the City starts summer crime prevention effort

SAGINAW Mich. (WJRT) - Light Up the City, a grassroots crime initiative got underway in Saginaw.
The event began its summer efforts on Ojibway Island Wednesday night.
This is a partnership among local organizations including the Michigan State Police, the Saginaw Police Department, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, as well as Consumer Energy.
Attendees were able to get their hands on resources, as well as get a summertime treat.
"This is so important for members of our community, neighborhoods, kids to get an opportunity to interact with organizations and resources throughout the community," said the Consumers Energy Community Affairs Manager, Rafael Turner. "The event also interacts with our law enforcement and public safety as well."
Wednesday's event kicked off a series of neighborhood walks coming to all four quadrants of the city this summer.