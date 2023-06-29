Saginaw's Medical Diamond project to receive $30.3 million from the state

 Skip to main content
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Following the state budget being passed, the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce announced that $30.3 million will fund Saginaw's Medical Diamond project.

The funds will be awarded to the City of Saginaw for infrastructure improvements to prepare a site on Washington Avenue for a transformation development project.

“We are thrilled that the State is supporting our vision to have comprehensive medical education and healthcare services, providing access to our citizens,” said City of Saginaw Manager Tim Morales. “We look forward to what the future holds for our community.”

The project has been a group effort between the City of Saginaw, the County of Saginaw, Saginaw Future Inc., the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and many others. The Saginaw City Council and the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners have each approved $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding to support related healthcare initiatives and development.

“The County has worked closely with the City, Saginaw Future and the Chamber to bring this vision to reality,” said Commission Chairman Christopher Boyd. “We are making great progress towards a healthier Saginaw.”

According to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, Saginaw has the highest infant mortality and obesity rates in Michigan. Life expectancy is more than five years less than the county and the State of Michigan. The community's vision is to support the collaboration of experts in medical education and healthcare services to improve access to healthcare and provide a learning environment for future medical professionals.

"We have been proud to be part of expanding healthcare access in this region,” Dr. George Kikano, Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the College of Medicine at Central Michigan University (CMU) said. "We are excited to explore our role in this opportunity, which would allow CMU to build upon existing operations in Saginaw, including our medical education programs, and to strengthen existing relationships with health care systems and providers in the region.”

More additional approvals are still being pursued for the project and a groundbreaking ceremony is expected later this year.

