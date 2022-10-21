Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance signups in Flint on Oct. 25

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army in Flint will begin accepting signups for Christmas assistance on Oct. 25.
Help will be available for Genesee County families who are unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children.
The Salvation Army will help provide toys, stocking stuffers, pajamas, coats, winter wear, diapers and food at no charge for eligible families at the annual Christmastown giveaway.
Christmas assistance signup dates for 2022 are:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Beecher Life Center at 1475 W. Coldwater Road.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Flint Citadel Corps at 211 W. Kearsley St.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Beecher Life Center at 1475 W. Coldwater Road.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Flint Citadel Corps at 211 W. Kearsley St.
Anyone who is unable to make any of those signup dates can call 810-232-2196 beginning on Nov. 1 to schedule an individual appointment for another time.
Everyone signing up for Christmas assistance must be the parent or legal guardian of the children they want to help. The following documents are required to sign up:
- A valid Michigan driver's license or state ID card for all adults in the household.
- Proof of name and date of birth for all children age 17 or younger in the household. Birth certificates or Michigan Department of Health and Human Services case paperwork will qualify.
- One piece of mail with the family's current address showing that they live in Genesee County.
- A list of clothing sizes for all children to receive pajamas and coats.