Salvation Army hiring 50 bell ringers for holiday season

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army of Genesee County is starting the process of hiring bell ringers to staff its annual donation kettles for the winter holiday season.
The iconic red kettle campaign will begin outside 29 Genesee County retailers on Nov. 11. The Salvation Army is hoping to hire about 50 people to ring bells by the kettles this season.
Kettles will be in place to receive donations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days per week -- excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day -- from Nov. 11 through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.
"So we’ve got thousands of hours of time," said Salvation Army Major Kathy Hellstrom. "We also need volunteers as well, but we can’t find enough people ready to volunteer, so that’s where these folks come in."
Hellstrom said the bell ringers' job can be difficult because they are exposed to weather during the winter season. Bell ringer positions pay $10 per hour with the potential bonuses based on performance.
Applications will be accepted at the Salvation Army Citadel Corps at 211 W. Kearsley St. in downtown Flint from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 3. Bell ringers must be age 18 or older and present a valid driver's license or state ID card.
Applicants also should bring a schedule of their availability when they turn in an application at the Nov. 3 hiring event.
"A lot of the folks we end up hiring lack some of the job history and basic job skills, so we give them an opportunity to work on those skills and to gain work employment and get better," Hellstrom said. "Those folks have an opportunity to market themselves."
Contact Salvation Army Capt. Jonathan Tamayo at 810-232-2196 ext. 3204 for more information about the bell ringer positions.