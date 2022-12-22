Salvation Army passes out gifts to nearly 600 families in Genesee County

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Salvation Army passes out gifts to nearly 600 families in Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly 600 families received some holiday cheer as the Salvation Army began its annual Christmas gift distribution on Wednesday.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 600 Genesee County families are receiving some holiday cheer this week.

The Salvation Army's annual Christmas distribution event began Wednesday.

Families in need who registered for help over the last three months took part in a shopping experience and received food boxes at the Salvation Army Flint Citadel on Kearsley Street.

Kids can get age-appropriate gifts like pajamas, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and stocking stuffers. Organizers say more families signed up this year, totaling 1,500 children.

"It's just an amazing atmosphere when you can walk in and see thousands of toys and pajamas and blankets and coats and you just go, 'It's like going to the store.' You know what I mean? And most of them don't have that ability," said Joy Peterman, the Salvation Army's director of development.

The Salvation Army of Genesee County's Christmas distribution continues from at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Salvation Army's bell ringers are wrapping up their annual Red Kettle Campaign this week. They've been stationed outside stores across Genesee County since November seeking donations.

Organizers hope to raise $635,000 to provide funding for programs in Genesee County, including emergency services, homelessness prevention and early childhood education.

The Red Kettle campaign ends Christmas Eve.

