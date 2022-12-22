Salvation Army passes out gifts to nearly 600 families in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 600 Genesee County families are receiving some holiday cheer this week.
The Salvation Army's annual Christmas distribution event began Wednesday.
Families in need who registered for help over the last three months took part in a shopping experience and received food boxes at the Salvation Army Flint Citadel on Kearsley Street.
Kids can get age-appropriate gifts like pajamas, hats, gloves, socks, blankets and stocking stuffers. Organizers say more families signed up this year, totaling 1,500 children.
"It's just an amazing atmosphere when you can walk in and see thousands of toys and pajamas and blankets and coats and you just go, 'It's like going to the store.' You know what I mean? And most of them don't have that ability," said Joy Peterman, the Salvation Army's director of development.
The Salvation Army of Genesee County's Christmas distribution continues from at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The Salvation Army's bell ringers are wrapping up their annual Red Kettle Campaign this week. They've been stationed outside stores across Genesee County since November seeking donations.
Organizers hope to raise $635,000 to provide funding for programs in Genesee County, including emergency services, homelessness prevention and early childhood education.
The Red Kettle campaign ends Christmas Eve.