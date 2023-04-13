Samaritan jumped into water to help a driver who crashed into the Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A vehicle was floating west in the Flint River on Thursday morning.
The Flint Fire Department confirmed that a single occupant had driven their vehicle into the river, and a good Samaritan jumped in after him.
The individual helped the man who had crashed into the river stay afloat until officials arrived on scene.
At 9:08 a.m. the police received the first report of the crash. Several agencies responded to the scene.
The first fire truck arrived to the scene at 9:12 a.m., the fire department said.
At the scene, Genesee County Police, Flint Police, UM-Flint Public Safety, and the Flint Fire Department observed one man clinging to the vehicle, and one man standing on top of the vehicle that was submerged in the river.
Both men were rescued from the water by fire department personnel near the area of Factory Two, located on Grand Traverse Street in Flint.
Jerry Hunter, Flint Fire Department Provisional Battalion Chief, commented on the good Samaritan's true act of heroism.
"He, from what little I understand, saw the man in the water and took it upon himself to jump over the railing and jump in the water and help keep this guy afloat till we got there,” said Hunter.
ABC12 reached out to the good Samaritan who helped the occupant stay afloat but has not heard back.
The driver of the vehicle did receive medical attention. They were transported to Hurley Hospital to be treated for the reported injuries.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team retrieved the car from the water around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.
ABC12 is actively working to learn more about this story.