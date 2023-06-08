Sanilac County youth sports reporter dies a day after crash

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old woman from Peck died on Tuesday, hours after she was involved in a crash at a rural Sanilac County intersection.

Michigan State Police say Calli Patricia Newberry died from injuries she sustained on Monday morning at the intersection of Peck and Todd roads in Buel Township.

Investigators say Newberry was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Todd Road when she ran a stop sign at Peck Road and hit a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling east, around 9:35 a.m. Monday.

Newberry and the 23-year-old woman from Croswell driving the Jeep both were rushed to area hospitals, where both initially were listed in critical condition.

Michigan State Police say the Croswell woman, who hasn't been identified, was upgraded to serious but stable condition since the crash.

Both women had young children with them, who were treated and released with only "very minor injuries," according to Michigan State Police.

The Times Herald newspaper in Port Huron identified Newberry as a sports reporter for a new online publication she launched, The Sports Report. She also helped form the Blue Water Sports Media Association with two other existing publications to highlight Thumb-area athletes.

Several high school coaches that she covered are remembering her upbeat, kindhearted and generous nature.

Newberry is survived by her husband, young daughter, parents, two brothers and other relatives.