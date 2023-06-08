 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Sanilac County youth sports reporter dies a day after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Sanilac County youth sports reporter dies a day after crash

Calli Newberry

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old woman from Peck died on Tuesday, hours after she was involved in a crash at a rural Sanilac County intersection.

Michigan State Police say Calli Patricia Newberry died from injuries she sustained on Monday morning at the intersection of Peck and Todd roads in Buel Township.

Investigators say Newberry was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Todd Road when she ran a stop sign at Peck Road and hit a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling east, around 9:35 a.m. Monday.

Newberry and the 23-year-old woman from Croswell driving the Jeep both were rushed to area hospitals, where both initially were listed in critical condition.

Michigan State Police say the Croswell woman, who hasn't been identified, was upgraded to serious but stable condition since the crash.

Both women had young children with them, who were treated and released with only "very minor injuries," according to Michigan State Police.

The Times Herald newspaper in Port Huron identified Newberry as a sports reporter for a new online publication she launched, The Sports Report. She also helped form the Blue Water Sports Media Association with two other existing publications to highlight Thumb-area athletes.

Several high school coaches that she covered are remembering her upbeat, kindhearted and generous nature.

Newberry is survived by her husband, young daughter, parents, two brothers and other relatives.

