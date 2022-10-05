Scammers hack Saginaw County Animal Care & Control, send fake adoption forms

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The public should be wary of online forms promising the chance to adopt French bulldog puppies from Saginaw County Animal Care & Control.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says scammers hacked the animal shelter's Facebook page sometime Tuesday night. Online advertisements are circulating with links to a Google form asking for payment to adopt a puppy.

The Google form asks for payment through Venmo or Zelle to reserve one of the baby French bulldogs.

The sheriff's office says Saginaw County Animal Care & Control does not seek payment through online services like Venmo or Zelle. The Google form also is not the animal shelter's official adoption application.

The Saginaw County Animal Shelter advertises its pets available for adoption at 24PetConnect.com. Anyone who wants information about adoption should call the shelter at 989-797-4500.