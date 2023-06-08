Seaplane makes emergency landing on Lake Fenton; pilot not hurt

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The pilot of a seaplane is OK after making an emergency landing on Lake Fenton.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the pilot, who was not identified and was alone in the plane, experienced unspecified mechanical trouble with the aircraft around 10 a.m.
The Fenton Township Fire Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and emergency medical crews all responded to the Skipper Bud's on Fenton Road to assist.
Authorities say the pilot made a safe landing around 10:20 a.m., he was not injured and the seaplane did not sustain any major damage.
The pilot, who lives on Lake Fenton, was able to bring the plane back to his home dock to seek repairs.