 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Seaplane makes emergency landing on Lake Fenton; pilot not hurt

  • Updated
  • 0
Seaplane makes emergency landing on Lake Fenton; pilot not hurt

This seaplane made an emergency landing on Lake Fenton after experiencing mechanical trouble in the air.

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The pilot of a seaplane is OK after making an emergency landing on Lake Fenton.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the pilot, who was not identified and was alone in the plane, experienced unspecified mechanical trouble with the aircraft around 10 a.m. 

The Fenton Township Fire Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and emergency medical crews all responded to the Skipper Bud's on Fenton Road to assist.

Authorities say the pilot made a safe landing around 10:20 a.m., he was not injured and the seaplane did not sustain any major damage.

The pilot, who lives on Lake Fenton, was able to bring the plane back to his home dock to seek repairs.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you