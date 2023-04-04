Search continues for 16-year-old reported missing in Lapeer County

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Lapeer County's Dryden Township early Monday.
The Dryden Township Police Department says Nathan John Baughman was last seen leaving home on Joy Road near Dryden Road. He was riding a black Schwinn bicycle with green letters in an unknown direction.
Michigan State Police issued an Missing and Endangered Advisory for Baughman on Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe he was wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants and black Under Armor brand running shoes.
Anyone who sees Baughman or knows where he can located should call the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271 or Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.