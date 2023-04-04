 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact....
&&

Search continues for 16-year-old reported missing in Lapeer County

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathan Baughman

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help look for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Lapeer County's Dryden Township early Monday.

The Dryden Township Police Department says Nathan John Baughman was last seen leaving home on Joy Road near Dryden Road. He was riding a black Schwinn bicycle with green letters in an unknown direction.

Michigan State Police issued an Missing and Endangered Advisory for Baughman on Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe he was wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants and black Under Armor brand running shoes.

Anyone who sees Baughman or knows where he can located should call the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271 or Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.

