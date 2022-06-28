 Skip to main content
Search continues on Saginaw Bay for boater missing since Sunday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search will continue Tuesday for a missing boater on Saginaw Bay.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a man reportedly jumped in the water between the mouth of the Saginaw River and Boaters Beach near the Bay City State Recreation Area in Bangor Township.

The 58-year-old Saginaw man was on a pontoon boat when he jumped in the water. He began struggling and others on the pontoon lost sight of him.

A woman jumped in to help him, but she also began struggling and was rescued by a deputy with the Bay County Sheriff's Office Marine Division.

The U.S. Coast Guard is helping the sheriff's office search for the man.

