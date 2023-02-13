Search for man on Tittabawassee River switches to body recovery

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The search for a man missing on the Tittabawassee River has transitioned to a body recovery mission on Sunday.

Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said divers and crews patrolling the river west of Saginaw found no evidence of 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins as of Monday afternoon.

Robbins and a 23-year-old friend were fishing on the river around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, when their flat bottom aluminum boat suffered motor trouble and started taking on water. Robbins' clothes became entangled while he worked on restarting the motor.

The boat capsized and both men began swimming toward shore. The 23-year-old told authorities that he saw Robbins go underwater and never resurfaced.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the search. Crews from Saginaw, St. Clair and Oakland counties returned to the river on Monday to resume searching.