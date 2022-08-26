Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
Her family expected her to return in about two hours, but she never came back home and nobody has heard from her since. Lewis was last seen wearing a light blue zip-up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Lewis' mother said she never is late without asking for permission. Lewis' biological father, who lives in Grand Haven near Lake Michigan, said he hasn't heard from her in several weeks.
Family has not received contact from her on social media either.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it received only a few tips since putting out a notice about Lewis last week. Detectives hope anyone who sees or hears from her will contact them.
Anyone with information about Lewis should call the sheriff’s 0ffice at 248-858-4950.