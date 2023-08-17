Second annual Saginaw Taco Festival happening Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Everyone is welcome to the second annual Saginaw Taco Fest this Saturday at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex on McCarty Road.
La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw is presenting the event on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
There will be 10 taco trucks at the event.
Grupo Vicio of Detroit will provide entertainment throughout the day, along with Bouncy houses and DJ music by DJ Jesse Sanchez.
A stage and tents with seating will also be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The Cívica organization will seek grants and sponsors and ask for donations to upgrade the parking lot. Plans include expanded parking, new outside lights and fencing on the east side of the building.
Admission to the event is $5, and children under 10 years old are free.