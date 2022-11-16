Second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing at deadly Pulaski Street fire has resigned

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly fire on Pulaski Street last spring has resigned.

A spokeswoman for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed on Wednesday that Michael Zlotek left his position with the Flint Fire Department. City officials did not say when he resigned or when his last day on duty took place.

Zlotek was suspended for two weeks in August after Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton accused him and another firefighter of lying in their reports of searching a bedroom where two young boys were found.

Flint fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street in the morning of May 28. Zlotek and another firefighter went inside to search for victims after bystanders reported the boys may be inside.

Both firefighters told ABC12 that they believed they searched all rooms on the home's second floor. However, firefighters found 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell during a secondary search upstairs.

Zlotek and the other firefighter say the boys were found alive in a room attached to their bedroom. But the firefighters say the home was full of smoke and they didn't know the side room off the boys' bedroom existed.

Zyaire and Lamar both died at an area hospital days after the fire.

Zlotek was suspended for two weeks without pay after Barton completed his investigation into the firefighters' actions at the scene. He now has resigned from the Flint Fire Department.

The other firefighter in the house with Zlotek resigned in July to take a position with another department.

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as accidental, caused by faulty wiring in the main floor living room.