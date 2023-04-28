Secretary of State's Office in downtown Flint closing for move

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - May 5 will be the final day for the Michigan Secretary of State's Office at its current location in downtown Flint.
The office at 408 S. Saginaw St. will close permanently on May 5 while operations shift to a new location about six blocks away at 310 E. Third St. May 15 is the first day of business at the new office space.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the new Third Street office will offer more lobby space, better counters, public restrooms and free parking nearby. A self service station will be located near the entrance, as well.
Residents who rely on the downtown Flint branch office are encouraged to consider an online transaction or visit a self service kiosk during the weeklong closure.
The next closest Secretary of State branch office at 5512 Fenton Road in Mundy Township will be open that week, as well.