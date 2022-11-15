See which intersections in Mid-Michigan were most dangerous in 2021

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busy intersections in Kochville and Grand Blanc townships tied for the most crashes in Mid-Michigan last year.
According to Michigan State Police records compiled by Michigan Auto Law, the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township and the intersection of Fenton and Hill roads in Grand Blanc Township both saw 40 crashes in 2021.
The crashes at Bay and Tittabawassee roads resulted in seven injuries while the crashes at Fenton and Hill roads resulted in one injury, according to records reviewed by Michigan Auto Law.
The law firm noted that Bay and Tittabawassee roads has been Saginaw County's most dangerous intersection for several years. But the number of crashes in 2021 is down from 51 in 2020 and 46 in 2019.
Two other intersections along the Tittabawassee Road commercial corridor also made the top 10 list of most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County.
The number of crashes at Fenton and Hill roads increased nearly 50% from 2020, when 27 crashes were reported at the intersection. However, the number of injuries there dropped from 10 in 2020 down to one in 2021.
No intersections in Mid-Michigan made Michigan Auto Law's list of the 20 most dangerous statewide. The intersection of 11 Mile Road/I-696 and VanDyke Avenue in Warren was the most dangerous in Michigan with 173 crashes and 38 injuries last year.
The interchange at I-94 and 12 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores and Roseville saw the most crash injuries in Michigan last year with 47, which happened in 121 crashes.
Here are lists of the 10 most dangerous intersections in Genesee and Saginaw counties compiled by Michigan Auto Law:
- Hill and Fenton roads in Grand Blanc Township -- 40 crashes and one injury.
- Lapeer Road and Dort Highway in Flint -- 37 crashes and 16 injuries.
- Pierson and Linden roads in Mt. Morris Township -- 36 crashes and 11 injuries.
- Corunna and Linden roads in Flint Township -- 30 crashes and six injuries.
- Court Street and Center Road in Burton -- 29 crashes and 12 injuries.
- Dort Highway and Robert T. Longway Boulevard in Flint -- 27 crashes and 17 injuries.
- Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway in Flint -- 25 crashes and eight injuries.
- Owen Road and Silver Parkway in Fenton -- 25 crashes and three injuries.
- Lennon and Linden roads in Flint Township -- 24 crashes and 10 injuries.
- Lapeer and State roads in Davison Township -- 24 crashes and nine injuries.
- Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township -- 40 crashes and seven injuries.
- Center Road and State Street in Saginaw Township -- 35 crashes and 13 injuries.
- Michigan Avenue and State Street in Saginaw, 25 crashes and eight injuries.
- Bay and Stattuck roads in Saginaw Township -- 23 crashes and nine injuries.
- Gratiot and Center roads in Saginaw Township -- 22 crashes and 11 injuries.
- Birch Run Road and Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township -- 21 crashes and 17 injuries.
- Midland and Tittabawassee roads in Saginaw Township -- 21 crashes and 11 injuries.
- Bay Street and Davenport Avenue in Saginaw -- 20 crashes and seven injuries.
- State Street and Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township -- 19 crashes and 10 injuries.
- Fortune Boulevard and Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township -- 19 crashes and three injuries.